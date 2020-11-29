WALLER, ALEXKSIS JAMEL 11/28/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: November 29, 2020 @ 8:07 pm
