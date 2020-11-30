CANNON, JOSEPH ALTON 11/29/2020
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 175
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Colder. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Colder. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 30, 2020 @ 8:18 pm
CANNON, JOSEPH ALTON 11/29/2020
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 175
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET