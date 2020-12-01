PRAYER, JAROD MARQUISE 11/30/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 175
PROBATION VIOLATION- MISD B&E - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PRAYER, JAROD MARQUISE 11/30/2020
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 175
PROBATION VIOLATION- MISD B&E - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET