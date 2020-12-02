PAIGE, SHIRLEY 12/01/2020
Age: 72 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 130
FTA-HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PAIGE, SHIRLEY 12/01/2020
Age: 72 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 130
FTA-HABITUAL LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET