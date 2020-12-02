HIGHSMITH, FRANKLIN MIGUEL 12/01/2020

Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags