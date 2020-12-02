HIGHSMITH, FRANKLIN MIGUEL 12/01/2020
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150
PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
