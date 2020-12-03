EDWARDS, KHADIJAH LAFHIETTE 12/02/2020
Age: 26 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 174
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
