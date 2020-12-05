WIGGINS, DEBBIE ELIZABETH 12/04/2020
Age: 58 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 177
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WIGGINS, DEBBIE ELIZABETH 12/04/2020
Age: 58 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 177
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET