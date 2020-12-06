HOPKINS, TARALYNN DESERE 12/05/2020
Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 152
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HOPKINS, TARALYNN DESERE 12/05/2020
Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 152
SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET