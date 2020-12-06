MERCER, NAKEYA ZHANE 12/05/2020
Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 198
ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 6, 2020 @ 9:04 pm
