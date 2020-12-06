ALLEN, SARAH ELLEN 12/06/2020
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 200
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 6, 2020 @ 8:24 pm
ALLEN, SARAH ELLEN 12/06/2020
Age: 27 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 200
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET