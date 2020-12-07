JACKSON, JORDON CHRISTOPHER 12/06/2020
Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 7, 2020 @ 9:38 pm
