APPLEWHITE, PRECIOUS JEWEL 12/08/2020
Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170
FTA - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
APPLEWHITE, PRECIOUS JEWEL 12/08/2020
Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170
FTA - COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET