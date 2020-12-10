PRITCHARD, NICHOLAS RYAN 12/09/2020
Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160
COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
