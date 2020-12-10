SUTTON, NATHAN ALLEN 12/09/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 230
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SUTTON, NATHAN ALLEN 12/09/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 230
FTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET