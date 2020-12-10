HILL, JASPER SHORTY 12/09/2020
Age: 42 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 175
PROBATION VIOLATION-LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
