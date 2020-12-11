BULLOCK, TROY EDWARD 12/10/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160
POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 8:58 pm
BULLOCK, TROY EDWARD 12/10/2020
Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160
POST RELEASE SUPERVISION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET