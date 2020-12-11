HARRIS, TYRESE DASHAUN 12/10/2020
Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 160
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 8:58 pm
