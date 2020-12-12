HALL, JOHN MORGAN 12/11/2020
Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 165
MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 11:37 pm
