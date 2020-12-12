PURVIS, STEVEN EARL 12/11/2020
Age: 60 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180
INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 9:25 pm
