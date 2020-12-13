FOX, ANTHONY ANTIONIO 12/12/2020
Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 311
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Updated: December 13, 2020 @ 8:01 pm
