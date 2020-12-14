BAKER, JENNIFER AMANDA 12/14/2020
Age: 24 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 130
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BAKER, JENNIFER AMANDA 12/14/2020
Age: 24 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 130
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET