CARR, VERONICA ANN 12/15/2020
Age: 58 Sex: F Race: B Height: 503 Weight: 135
FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
