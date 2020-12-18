COREY, JOHNNIE JAMES 12/17/2020
Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 140
INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
INTERFER EMERG COMUNNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET