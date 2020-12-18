LAW, MARK EDWARD 12/17/2020
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 200
ASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LAW, MARK EDWARD 12/17/2020
Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 200
ASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET