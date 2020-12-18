COOPER, ERIC TODD 12/17/2020
Age: 54 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 190
SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
