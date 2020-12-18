CANNON, BRANDON LAMAR 12/17/2020
Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 180
POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CANNON, BRANDON LAMAR 12/17/2020
Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 180
POSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET