NELSON, ADRIAN DANTREZ 12/18/2020
Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 155
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 20, 2020 @ 12:30 am
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * From Sunday evening to Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&
