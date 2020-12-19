Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * From Sunday evening to Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&