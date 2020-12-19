HARRIS, SHAMANDA TIERRA 12/19/2020

Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 160

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags