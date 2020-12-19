SUTTON, ANITA DAVIS 12/19/2020
Age: 43 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 110
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
