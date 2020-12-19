SUTTON, JACKIE RAY 12/19/2020

Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 240

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags