TAYLOR, TERAYE DENNIS 12/19/2020

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 150

CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION (1/2 OUNCE OF MARIJUANA OR LES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags