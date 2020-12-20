PARKER, VONDERRICK LARAY 12/19/2020

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 170

OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMON LAW FORGERY - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags