...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tar River At Greenville.
* From this afternoon to late Wednesday night.
* At 8:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 12.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 14.3 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
&&