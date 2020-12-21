HOUSE, MARKEVION JAQUAR 12/21/2020

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 145

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags