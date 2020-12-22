...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tar River At Greenville.
* Until Thursday morning.
* At 7:00 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 PM EST Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early
Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Sunday evening.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
