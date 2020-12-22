RODGERS, CHELSEY LATISHA 12/22/2020

Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 230

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags