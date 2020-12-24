ALLIGOOD, STEVEN RAY 12/22/2020
Age: 41 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 150
PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Tar River At Greenville. * From Friday evening until further notice. * At 11:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then remain around flood stage through the rest of Saturday and then continue to rise tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&