MCDOUGALL, KAREN ANN 12/22/2020
Age: 57 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120
RESISITING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with strong thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Windy with strong thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 518 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN DARE DUPLIN GREENE HYDE JONES LENOIR MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACHEMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT, NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL, PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE, ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO, TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW, WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
MCDOUGALL, KAREN ANN 12/22/2020
Age: 57 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 120
RESISITING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: UNSC Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET