COOPER, LAKECA DONYELL 12/23/2020
Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 100
HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Showers, a few thundershowers and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 10:40 pm
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...NORTHEASTERN LENOIR...PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES... At 1041 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Scotland Neck to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Greenville, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, Pactolus, House, Shelmerdine, Black Jack, Bruce, Graingers, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Maury and Old Ford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 519 UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 518. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA BEAUFORT CARTERET CRAVEN DARE DUPLIN GREENE HYDE JONES LENOIR MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARAPAHOE, ATLANTIC BEACHEMERALD ISLE, AURORA, BATH, BAYBORO, BEAUFORT, BELHAVEN, BETHEL, BEULAVILLE, BUXTON, CHOCOWINITY, COLUMBIA, COVE CITY, CRESWELL, ENGELHARD, FAIRFIELD, FAISON, FARMVILLE, GREENVILLE, GRIFTON, GRIMESLAND, GUM NECK, HAVELOCK, HOOKERTON, JACKSONVILLE, JAMESVILLE, KENANSVILLE, KINSTON, KITTY HAWK, LA GRANGE, MANTEO, MAYSVILLE, MOREHEAD CITY, NAGS HEAD, NEW BERN, NEWPORT, NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, OAK CITY, OCRACOKE, ORIENTAL, PINK HILL, PLYMOUTH, POLLOCKSVILLE, RICHLANDS, ROBERSONVILLE, RODANTHE, ROPER, SCRANTON, SNOW HILL, STUMPY POINT, SWANQUARTER, SWANSBORO, TRENTON, VANCEBORO, VANDEMERE, WALLACE, WALSTONBURG, WARSAW, WASHINGTON, AND WILLIAMSTON.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
