MCNEIL, ASIA LANAE 12/24/2020

Age: 20 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 121

AGGRESSIVE DRIVING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags