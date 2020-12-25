BROWN, KELVIN RASHAD 12/25/2020

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 128

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags