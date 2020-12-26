Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Saturday was 13.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 14.1 feet Monday evening. It will then fall to 14.0 feet and begin rising again Tuesday evening. It will rise to 14.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&