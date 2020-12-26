MOORE, JEFFERY LATRELL 12/26/2020

Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 220

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags