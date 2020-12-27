ALVAREZ, JILL MARIE 12/27/2020

Age: 41 Sex: F Race: W Height: 508 Weight: 280

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

