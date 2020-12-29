BARNHILL, ORINZO JAMES 12/28/2020

Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 170

POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

