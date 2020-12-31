COX, MAURICE ELLIOTT 12/30/2020

Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 175

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags