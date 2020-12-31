FAULKNER, DERRICK EDWARD 12/30/2020

Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 185

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags