HOLLOWAY, TEVIN JAQUAN 12/30/2020

Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 170

OBTAIN PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FORGERY OF INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags