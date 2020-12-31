SHROPSHIRE, ALEJANDRO RODRIGUES 12/31/2020

Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180

FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags