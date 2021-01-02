SADDLER, ESAIAH DAVID 01/01/2021
Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 120
ASSAULT ON A FEMALE- VIOLATION OF PRET. RELEASE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: CUST Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: January 2, 2021 @ 9:27 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Saturday was 13.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Widespread low land flooding adjacent to the river. Some farmland flooded across Pitt County. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.4 feet early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&